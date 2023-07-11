Which spice protects plants from infections and can save your plants in the garden

In every kitchen, you can find several products that can be used in the garden, including eggshells and one of the most popular spices, cinnamon. Experts say that this spice is not only useful for cooking but also has strong disinfectant properties that can help protect plants from various infections.

Here are some ways to use cinnamon in the garden that experienced gardeners recommend:

Antiseptic effect. Cinnamon powder can be used to propagate plants from cuttings. Before planting, moisten the cut with water and sprinkle it with cinnamon. This will help prevent infection and disease of the young seedlings; Fighting ants. Cinnamon can be an effective tool for killing ants in the country. Just spread cinnamon powder along ant paths and in places where these insects accumulate. Ants cannot tolerate the smell of cinnamon and will stay away from the garden; Disease protection. Some diseases can damage young plants in the early stages of growth, which can lead to their death. To avoid this, mix the cinnamon powder with the soil in which you will grow the seedlings to protect them from diseases; Fungicide. If your trees in the garden have started to spread fungal diseases, you can use cinnamon as a fungicide. Mix some cinnamon powder with warm water, leave the solution overnight and then break it up in the morning and use it to spray the plants. Within a few days, fungal diseases will disappear.

