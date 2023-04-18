How to fry fish so that it does not stick to the pan: a simple life hack

One of the fastest ways to cook fish is by frying. However, there is a risk that the fish may stick to the pan or burn instead of being cooked well. How to avoid these troubles, read in our material.

The reasons for fish sticking to the pan can be different. One of them is excess moisture on the surface of the fish, which appears after it is defrosted, washed, and dried.

To avoid this, you can try the following technique: before adding oil to the pan, rub it with fresh ginger. This will help form a protective layer between the fish and the pan, preventing sticking. If you don't have ginger, you can also try sprinkling the pan with sugar before adding the oil - this method can also prevent the fish from sticking.

Another important tip is to heat the pan before adding the fish. If the fish is placed on an unheated pan, it can release a lot of moisture, which will ensure that it sticks to the surface of the pan. A heated pan will help to form a ruddy and appetizing crust on the fish, which will prevent sticking and preserve juiciness.

Choose a pan with a non-stick coating for frying fish, this can reduce the amount of oil you need to add. A cast iron skillet can also be a good option.

Flour can perfectly absorb excess moisture and form an appetizing crust on a dish such as fish. Therefore, many cooks roll the fish in flour before frying to achieve the desired effect. It is worth noting that not only wheat flour can be used for this purpose, but also rice flour.

An interesting fact is that in Japan, ordinary paper is used for frying fish. Their cooks put the paper on the pan before adding the fish. The paper absorbs excess fat from the fish, preventing it from burning, and helps preserve the juiciness of the fish without adding extra fat to the dish.

