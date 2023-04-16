How to fry food so that it does not stick to the pan: a life hack from professional chefs

Professional chefs master the art of cooking on stainless steel cookware. In the videos from the restaurant kitchen, you can see how the chefs easily turn the products in the pan, where they slide smoothly on the surface. However, when ordinary people try to repeat this "trick" at home, it turns out that food quickly sticks to stainless steel dishes.

The secret of the professionals was revealed by a TikTok user with the nickname Misen. It turned out that the key skill is the correct heating of dishes, timely addition of oil, and decomposition of products.

First, you need to put the pan on medium heat for a minute or two, then add a few drops of water to test. If the water fizzes or does nothing, you should wait for a little. If the water forms small balls, it means that the pan is too hot and you need to turn off the heat and let it cool.

When the water turns into a drop that slides around the pan, it means it is ready to use.

At this point, the video user adds some oil to the pan, spreads it over the surface, and then adds the egg, which glides easily like a drop of water.

