How to fry meat or cutlets without having to wash the pan: a simple technique with parchment

Any dishes that need to be fried in a pan can burn and it is difficult to wash the pan afterward. But one simple way to get rid of the problem is parchment paper, which is commonly used for baking.

The baking paper should be laid with the smooth side up. Cover the bottom of the pan with parchment and try to insert it so that the sides are formed. They should not hang from the pan, so as not to catch fire from the fire of the burner.

Read also: How to cook lazy Kyiv-style cutlets: a simple recipe for a famous Ukrainian dish

You can already pour oil on the parchment, heat it and fry vegetables, fish, or meat in this way. By the way, you can fry dishes in this way without oil - they will be less greasy, will not burn, and will still retain their juiciness.

Video of the day

Important: if the parchment is covered with a layer of silicone, then the dishes should be placed on this side of the paper, and the other side on the pan.

We also offer to learn how to prepare cutlets if you do not have a meat grinder.

Previously, we wrote about 10 professional tools that you can use in your home kitchen to improve the quality and efficiency of cooking.

If you want to receive the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!