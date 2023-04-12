How to fry food so that the oil does not contaminate the surfaces around the stove: a simple life hack

The stove in the kitchen is a place where we prepare delicious dishes, but at the same time, we often face the problem of grease splashes that can settle on the surfaces around the stove and leave unpleasant stains. To prevent these inconveniences, one of the effective ways is to use cling film and foil. Let's see how it can be done.

Food film is a fairly simple, but effective way to protect surfaces from grease splashes. It can be easily purchased at any kitchen supply store or grocery store.

To use cling film, you need to measure the required amount of film, cut it according to the size of the surface to be protected, and stick it to that surface. The food film has an adhesive side that sticks well to the surface and provides reliable protection against splashes of fat that may occur during cooking on the stove.

In this way, you can cover the walls around the stove with a film. And if you want to protect the stove itself from contamination, we recommend using heat-resistant foil that will not deteriorate from high temperatures.

