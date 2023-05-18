How to make tea with laurel leaves: a simple and healthy recipe

Tea is one of the most popular beverages in the world, and its variety is extremely wide. Regardless of your preference, there are many ways to improve the taste and health benefits of tea. One of these ways is to add laurel leaves.

This simple culinary life hack can give your tea a new flavour and pleasant health benefits. Let's take a look at how to make tea with laurel leaves and what benefits it can have for your health.

Recipe for making tea with laurel leaves

Ingredients:

1 cup of water;

1 laurel leaf;

a teaspoon of black or green tea (optional);

a teaspoon of honey or sugar;

Add water to a saucepan and put it on the fire. After the water boils, add the laurel leaf. Reduce the heat and leave the laurel leaf to cook for 5-7 minutes, until the water has a rich aroma. If you like, add a teaspoon of black or green tea and continue cooking for another 2-3 minutes. Remove the pan from the heat and strain the tea into a cup. Add honey or sugar and stir.

Laurel leaf tea: benefits and advantages

Laurel leaves contain specific substances that can help reduce stomach discomfort and improve digestion. The aroma of bay leaves can have a moderate sedative effect, which helps to calm the nerves and reduce stress levels. Laurel leaf contains antioxidants that help fight harmful free radicals in the body and support overall health.

Laurel leaf contains compounds that may help reduce inflammation in the body and improve immune system function. Laurel leaf adds a fresh, aromatic flavour to tea that can make your drink even more appealing and delicious.

