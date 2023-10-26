How to sharpen a disposable razor: 4 easy ways

You can restore the sharpness of disposable razors to save money on buying new machines. Most of us understand that throwing away a razor after the first use is not the most economical choice, and saving money is always important.

However, it's important to know that the blades of these razors can dull quickly, and shaving with dull blades can be dangerous due to increased pressure on the skin. The techinsider publication has described four simple methods for restoring blade sharpness.

Before using any of these methods, it is recommended to soak the razor in soapy water for 15-30 minutes. This will help soften dead skin, hairs, soap residue, and shaving products that can stick to the blades.

Using old jeans: For this method, you will need an old pair of jeans. Smooth them out and lay them on a flat surface. Take the razor and press the blades against the fabric, pointing the razor away from you. Run the razor over the jeans 10-15 times. Then flip the razor over and do the same number of repetitions on the other side of the jeans. Press firmly to ensure more wear on the blades. Using a leather belt: Another method is to use an old leather belt. Turn the belt over with the soft side facing up and press the razor bar against it. Move the razor away from you and slide it across the belt about 20 times. Then change the position of the razor and repeat the procedure 20 more times, moving the blades away from you. Using a manicure buff: The manicure buffer has a soft surface and is used for polishing and buffing your nails. It can also be used to sharpen disposable razors. Hold the buffer in one hand and the razor in the other. Press the sharpener against the buff and slide it away from you about 15-20 times. Using foil: Find some cooking foil. It has a smooth surface that can be used to sharpen blades. Lean the razor against the foil and move it away from you at a fast pace.

Remember to rinse the blades after using any of these methods to remove lint and other residue.

