How to make an orchid bloom for a week: a secret life hack

Everyone who buys an orchid hopes that this magical plant will delight them with its lush flowering. But sometimes it happens that this beautiful flower refuses to open its buds.

Experienced gardeners know that in such cases, orchids need help. They usually recommend using a variety of fertilizers and flowering stimulants, but this approach does not always give a guaranteed result. However, there is a proven method that helps ensure that flower stems bloom.

What to do to make an orchid bloom

If the plant does not begin to bloom even after using cytokinin paste, it is recommended to try this method. Its principle is quite simple.

Place the orchid in hot water at 35 degrees and leave it there for half an hour. It is important that the pots in which the orchids are placed have holes for drainage.

This procedure can be done using a deep plastic tray. Just pour hot water into the tray and place the flower pots on the bottom of it. After a week, you will notice a miracle as the orchids will begin to form flower arrows.

