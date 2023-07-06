It can be easy to preserve salted and crispy cucumbers for the winter if you know a few tricks. With these simple tips, your cucumbers will be crisp and delicious.

Housewives often add garlic when canning cucumbers, but it is garlic, or rather a significant amount of it, that can cause cucumbers to soften. This ingredient is necessary when canning cucumbers, but it should be added according to the recipe you are using.

Horseradish leaves or the root of this plant will add crispness to the cucumbers.

Here is a simple recipe for incredibly tasty pickles that are put into jars under plastic lids. They can be stored in the pantry or cellar for up to six months.

You need sterilized three-liter jars, plastic pickle lids, cucumbers, and a variety of seasonings.

The brine should be as follows: take 2 incomplete tablespoons of salt per liter of cold water.

Put 2 horseradish leaves, 2 dill inflorescences, 3 cloves of garlic, 6-7 leaves of cherries and the same amount of currants at the bottom of a three-liter jar. Then wash the cucumbers, put them in the jar, and pour the brine over them. Cover the jar with a lid and shake gently to mix the ingredients.

Then put the jars of cucumbers in a cool, dark place for 2-3 days. Periodically turn the jars over and shake them.

When you see that the lid has blown off, the cucumbers have started to ferment. Remove the lids from the jars and leave them for a day. Then put the lids back on the jars and transfer them to the pantry or cellar where you store your preserves.

