How to protect yourself from mosquitoes: budget products from the pharmacy and folk methods

With the arrival of summer, mosquitoes appear in the morning and evening, which can significantly spoil both your vacation at home and outdoors. There are the most effective ways to repel the attacks of these annoying insects.

UAportal will tell you about them. In particular, you will need the following to fight mosquitoes at home:

Cloves: a few clove buds should be placed in a slice of orange or lemon, which should then be spread throughout the apartment. The smell of cloves repels mosquitoes and helps to keep the room calm. Ammonia: you need to treat a cloth or cotton pad with ammonia and rub it on all surfaces of the apartment. This tool becomes a reliable mosquito repellent. Bay leaf: the room can be cleaned of mosquitoes by setting fire to a bay leaf. Its aroma keeps mosquitoes away for a long time. Clove and vodka cocktail: take 10 clove buds and pour 100 grams of vodka over them. Insist on the mixture for a week, and then pour it into a spray bottle and, if necessary, spray it on the body.

Read also: How to seal holes in a mosquito net: a simple life hack

Outdoor mosquito repellents:

Juniper: Juniper sprigs placed on a fire can repel mosquitoes. Vanillin and baby cream: Mix vanillin with baby cream and apply it to your skin. This mixture will protect you from mosquitoes. Eucalyptus oil and lemon: pour 10 drops of oil into a container with the juice of one lemon, and apply it to your skin. Essential oils: Mix anise, orange, tea tree, or peppermint essential oils with vegetable oil and apply to your skin.

As a reminder, we have prepared a list of tips on how to protect yourself from annoying mosquitoes.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!