How to protect seedlings from spider mites: secrets of summer residents

In spring, gardeners begin preparing for planting. Seedlings that are gaining strength before being planted outdoors can be vulnerable to many pests.

Among them is the spider mite. Experienced gardeners have their own tips to help get rid of the pest and protect plants, Vasha-teplitsa writes.

Spider mites are most often found on tomato, cucumber, and zucchini seedlings. The reason for the infection of plants can be too dry air.

To get rid of spider mites, you will need garlic. In particular, two cloves of garlic need to be chopped and poured into a glass of boiling water.

When the mixture has cooled, add a drop of liquid soap to it. The resulting solution is poured into a spray bottle and the affected areas of the plants are treated with it.

This procedure should be repeated every week. In just a month, this method will completely eliminate spider mites and the consequences of seedling infestation.

