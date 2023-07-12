How to protect clothes from moths: 7 effective life hacks

Moths are unpleasant pests that often spread in our closets, damaging the clothes. To avoid this, there are several effective methods of controlling moths in the closet. Check out the tips to help you deal with this problematic issue.

Leave the cabinet doors open to ensure adequate air circulation. Moths prefer warm and humid places, so an open cabinet will provide them with a less attractive environment; Use sticky traps that are available and cheap. They contain a special substance that moths stick to. Place such traps in places where these pests are often found; Use cedar oil if you have the option. Mix it with water, pour it into a spray bottle, and spray the areas where moths are spotted. Cedarwood oil not only repels them but also has a pleasant scent; Use tangerine or orange peels. After you have eaten tangerines or oranges, dry them in the sun and place them in places where moths often appear. This way, your clothes will get a pleasant citrus scent that insects won't like; Add a few drops of lavender oil to the water when washing clothes. You can also spray a lavender-based solution on those things that may be damaged. Lavender has a pleasant scent and repels these pests; Use dried herbs that moths do not tolerate. For example, bay leaf, cloves, rosemary and thyme. Put them in a cloth bag or pouch and place them on a shelf in the closet. You can also spray your clothes with essential oils of these plants; Wear natural cotton and linen clothing if possible. Moths feed on keratin, which is found in man-made materials such as polyester. Clothes made of natural fabrics are less attractive to these pests.

