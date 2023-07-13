When working in the garden, it is important to remember that plants can be harmful to your skin, from their sap to branches or thorns. Doctors remind us that contact with some plants can cause an allergic skin reaction. The best way to protect yourself is to wear protective clothing.

Dermatologists recommend wearing them when working with plants:

Gloves

Long-sleeved shirt with long sleeves

Long pants

Socks

Shoes that completely cover your feet.

It's also important to remember to protect yourself from the sun - wear a wide-brimmed hat and sunglasses when you're outside.

Use sunscreen to protect your skin from UV rays. Apply it to all exposed skin, including your face, neck, and ears. Reapply every 2 hours to prevent sunburn, skin cancer, and premature aging.

Doctors recommend avoiding gardening during the hours of highest solar activity from 10 am to 2 pm. If you have to work during this period, try to stay in the shade, which will also reduce the risk of overheating. Don't forget to drink enough water and have snacks.

In addition, doctors advise not to forget about insects, which become more active with rising temperatures. When outdoors, apply insect repellent to your clothes. After work, check yourself from head to toe for ticks. After gardening, pay special attention to the spaces between your toes, hairline, and armpits.

By following these recommendations, you will ensure your safety, preserve the health and beauty of your skin, and enjoy the process of gardening with pleasure.

