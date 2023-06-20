How to keep your child busy and relax yourself: a creative life hack for parents

Sometimes, parents find it challenging to carve out time to relax due to the demanding nature of childcare. However, one resourceful mom devised an innovative and creative approach to combine playtime with her children and personal relaxation. She utilized a T-shirt, markers, and her child's beloved car toys.

Read also: Five celebrities who gave up their children

Neha Gandesha, self-proclaimed "queen of snacks," shared a helpful video on Instagram, demonstrating a clever way for parents to receive a massage.

"Looking for a massage? Look no further! Draw roads on an old T-shirt and let your kids use your back as a highway... It's an incredible sensation! The kids will have a blast, and you can enjoy the massage. Give it a try!" humorously captioned the video.

Video of the day

In the video, Neha illustrates how to draw roads on a white T-shirt using a marker and ruler. She suggests that parents allow their children to use their backs as a road, bringing immense joy to the kids and providing a relaxing massage for the parents.

"Just a little side note: Hot Wheels feels amazing," she jokingly added, mentioning that monster trucks work great as well.

Parents in the comment section express their admiration for this clever trick, describing it as a "cool hack" and "genius." They express their desire to try it with their own children. This approach not only entertains the kids but also grants parents some relaxation time.

Many of us make a common mistake while washing our hair by massaging both our skin and hair roots with shampoo. However, it has been revealed that this approach is incorrect. Jason Collier, a renowned hairdresser from London, provides an explanation on the proper way to wash your hair.

If you wish to stay updated on the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, we recommend subscribing to our Telegram channel!