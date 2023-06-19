How to preserve Korean style cucumbers for the winter: an original salad recipe

Spicy vegetable salads taste good in winter and contain a lot of nutrients that can be lacking in the cold season. One such appetizer is Korean spicy cucumbers with carrots.

Experienced housewives have their own tips on how to make a vegetable appetizer especially tasty. To prepare this recipe you will need:

3 kg of cucumbers;

5 kg of carrots;

2-3 heads of garlic;

5 tbsp of salt;

200 g of sugar;

200 ml of vinegar;

200 ml of vegetable oil;

1 tsp. seasoning for Korean carrots

First, wash the cucumbers and cut the vegetables into cubes. At the same time, grate the washed and peeled carrots.

Peel the garlic and put it through a press. Mix the ingredients, then add the spices and mix thoroughly again.

Leave the resulting preparation for at least 2 hours. After that, the salad can be put into jars and sterilized for 10-15 minutes.

