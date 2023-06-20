How to seal a hole in rubber boots: a life hack for fishermen

Rubber shoes are gaining popularity among gardeners, fishermen, and during prolonged rains. If you choose the right manufacturer and take good care of your boots, they can last for many years. However, even with all the precautions, damage cannot be completely ruled out.

If you suddenly find yourself in an unpleasant situation with your boots, you don't have to look for a shoe repairman right away. You can easily glue rubber shoes at home.

How to glue rubber boots

To repair your boots, you'll need superglue, baking soda, and tape. First, you need to apply the tape from the inside to seal the hole. Then, the tear should be covered with glue and wait a bit.

After that, you need to apply glue to the area again and sprinkle it liberally with baking soda. Next, wait for the glue to harden and carefully remove the excess baking soda.

This simple method will help restore rubber boots and give them a second life.

