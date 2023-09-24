How to refresh wilted dill in a matter of minutes

Dill is often used for sauces, salads, and other dishes, but also for garnishing, which makes food even more appetizing. Sometimes, however, a bunch of dill can "hang its head" because it wilts.

In this case, don't worry, because you can still save the herbs. Try a simple life hack that will add freshness to dill in a matter of minutes.

To restore the freshness of the greens, all you need is boiling water. Proceed as follows:

1. Cut the dill stalks by 5-7 mm.

2. Pour a little boiling water into the bottom of the glass and leave the herbs in the container for a couple of minutes. If the dill is very wilted, it will take more time.

3. Then rinse the herbs in ice water. You need to soak not only the stems, but also the branches, that is, the entire bunch. Such a contrast shower will restore the freshness of dill without much effort.

