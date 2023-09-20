Carrots spoil quickly and lose their texture. After a week of "resting", the juicy orange vegetable will become shriveled and soft.

Luckily, there is a way to restore carrots to their crispy texture and appearance if they wilt. It will only take you a few minutes.

Wilted carrots can easily be used to make soup, but they are not suitable for grating or frying.

In this case, you need to resort to a tip that will help restore freshness and juiciness to the carrots. Pour very cold water into a bowl or add ice cubes. Then dip the vegetable in the water and keep it there for 10-20 minutes. If your carrots are large, it will take longer.

The carrots will then be juicy and firm, so they can be easily used to prepare a variety of dishes.

