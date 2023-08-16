How to survive in stifling weather with the help of a Japanese life hack

The rainy season in Japan usually brings humidity and heat, which can make life uncomfortable. A pharmacist and active Twitter user known as Hirofumi (@hirokoujiKanpo),shared an interesting way to keep comfortable at home.

Read also: Here are the main tips to help you fall asleep quickly in the heat

He proposed a simple method of dehumidifying the air that does not require the use of dehumidifiers, air conditioners or fans, either electric or manual. This life hack will not only make the air more comfortable, but is also suitable for those who cannot tolerate the artificial airflow from an air conditioner.

The idea is to take frozen bottles, put them in a bowl, and place them in the room. As moisture condenses on the surface of the frozen bottles, they help to reduce the humidity.

Video of the day

In addition, when the bottles melt, you can use the resulting water for drinking. If you place such a system in your bedroom, it will not only be an effective way to control humidity, but also help you quench your thirst at night.

Choose any bottles that can be frozen, preferably reusable ones. Leave about 1/4 of the bottle empty when freezing to avoid cracking.

As a reminder, climate experts in the United States of America strongly believe that the El Niño phenomenon, which causes increase in the average temperature on the planet, will have an impact until February 2024.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!