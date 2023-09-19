How to remove grease stains on clothes that cannot be washed: a simple and useful life hack

Getting a greasy stain on your clothes, especially on those things that can't be washed, can be a real disaster. But don't despair, because there are ways to solve this problem. In most cases, ordinary dishwashing detergents or even shampoo will help you get rid of a greasy stain on your clothes that cannot be washed.

The method shared by the Astuce portal is quite effective and allows you to remove greasy stains from your clothes without the need for washing.

Apply dishwashing detergent or shampoo directly to the greasy stain. Dampen a clean cloth with this product and place it on the stain. Leave it on for a few minutes and let it dry on the stain. After about 30 minutes have passed, gently brush the stain off the fabric. Then you can simply wash your clothes as usual.

But if you're dealing with delicate fabrics or items that are not washable, there is another effective way to remove grease stains.

How to remove a greasy stain from clothes without washing

In this case, you will need ordinary starch, which is usually available in every kitchen.

Take a small amount of starch and heat it on the stove, stirring constantly. Spread out a towel on a flat surface where you will be cleaning the dirty garment. Apply the hot starch to the greasy stain. The hot powder will help soften the grease and absorb it immediately. Repeat this process until the starch has completely removed the grease marks.

