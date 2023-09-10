How to remove a greasy stain on clothes using flour: a life hack

Everyone has had the misfortune of accidentally dropping food on their clothes and leaving a greasy stain. Conventional means may not be able to cope with this problem.

This was reported by Pixel. They noted that you can remove greasy stains from clothes using folk methods, namely rice flour.

The process is so simple that it can be completed in a few steps:

Identify the condition of the stain:

First of all, find the stain on your clothes and make sure it is dry.

Apply rice flour:

Apply rice flour to the stained area in a thick layer.

Wait:

Leave the flour on the stain for several hours or even overnight.

Washing:

After the flour has absorbed the grease, shake it out of the garment. Then you can wash the item in a normal way that is suitable for this type of fabric.

This simple but effective method helps to remove grease stains from clothes without spending a lot of time and money on specialized products. So, if you have a stain, don't forget about rice flour as a reliable ally in the fight against unpleasant contaminants.

