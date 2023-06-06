How to remove weeds from paving slab seams: an effective life hack

Preventing weeds from growing on asphalt and sidewalks in your yard can make your yard more attractive. You can easily eliminate this problem using simple and affordable methods.

One way is to use boiling water. This is a very simple trick - just pour hot water over the weed. This method is environmentally safe and effective.

Another option is boiling water with salt. This method can be used on paths where you do not plan to grow plants, as salt can negatively affect soil quality. To do this, mix salt with water (in a ratio of 1:1 or 1:2) and pour the solution onto the paving slabs. Salt destroys plants, and hot water will help absorb the salt faster, speeding up the process.

Boiling water from salt effectively kills weeds, preventing them from reappearing. The combination of boiling water and salt helps to destroy unwanted vegetation by drying it out.

Remember that when using any chemicals or hot water, care should be taken to avoid damaging the asphalt or paving surface. Always follow the instructions for safe use of these methods.

