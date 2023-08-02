If you are doing household chores, construction or just relaxing outdoors, you may need to know how to get rid of a foreign body such as a splinter if it gets into your skin.

There are several humane and simple ways to help you pull it out without pain, UNIAN. Let's take a look at some of them.

Baking soda

Dissolve 1/4 tablespoon of baking soda in enough to make a slurry;

Apply the gruel to the damaged area of the body and wrap it carefully with a bandage;

Leave the compress on for a day;

Remove the bandage and check if the splinter has come out. If not, repeat the procedure.

Banana or potato peels

Cut or tear a piece of peel from a banana or potato.

Place the peel over the area with the splinter.

Cover with a plaster or wrap with a bandage and leave it on overnight.

Pull out the splinter with tweezers.

Salt

Dampen some salt and apply to the damaged area.

Wrap it carefully with a bandage.

Leave the compress on for a day.

Then check to see if the splinter has been removed.

If the splinter is on the surface of the skin

Use peroxide or white vinegar to help the splinter come out on its own.

Use essential oils to help soften the skin and pull the splinter out with tweezers.

Using hot water or steam to help pull out the splinter with a bottle or toothpick.

