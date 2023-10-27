How to Dry Wet Shoes in Minutes: Actionable Lifehacks

Fall has arrived, followed by winter, which means that your shoes will often be wet. It is important to know how to properly dry it, so as not to damage your favorite pair and spend a minimum of time on it.

The preparatory stage for easy drying of shoes includes the following:

Clean the shoes from the remains of dirt to avoid stains that can form during drying. Remove the insoles and laces.

After that, insert special plastic molds into the shoes. If you don't have any, use the foam molds that usually come with your shoes or replace them with crumpled newspapers.

Here are a few quick tips for drying shoes quickly and safely:

Avoid direct sun exposure, as this can cause the color of the shoes to burn out. Do not place your shoes on the radiator as excessive heat can damage the material. Make sure that the place where you dry your shoes has good air circulation.

Some additional tricks to speed up the drying process:

Place a couple of paper towels, newspapers or toilet paper inside your shoes, changing them every 2-4 hours. Slide the edge of a towel inside the shoe and wrap the other part of the towel around the shoe - this cloth will absorb moisture quickly. Use a quality shoe dryer.

If you want to dry your sneakers quickly after washing or rain, you can use the following method: pour rice or cat litter box filler into a deep pot, place your shoes inside, cover with a lid and leave it overnight. In the morning, your shoes will be completely dry.

