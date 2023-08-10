How to plant radishes in August to harvest: tips from gardeners

Radish is a fast-growing vegetable that bears fruit throughout the growing season. According to Pixel inform, in August, you can plant radishes for both winter storage and autumn consumption.

Depending on the purpose and type of radish, the planting time should be adjusted. For winter cultivation, frost-resistant varieties are recommended that can withstand low temperatures and will not crack. Such varieties can be planted in August, deepening by 2-3 cm and leaving 5-6 cm between plants and 15-20 cm between rows.

If your goal is to get radishes for fall consumption, choose early and heat-loving varieties that can produce a crop within 20-30 days. In August, they can be planted 1-2 cm deep, leaving 3-4 cm between plants and 10-15 cm between rows.

To ensure successful growth, choose a shady or semi-shady location where the soil is thoroughly moist and fertilized. Frequent and abundant watering will help to avoid bitterness and stiffness of root crops.

It is important to choose the right place, depth, and time of planting, as well as take care of appropriate watering and care to get the desired yield.

