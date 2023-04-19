How to grow sweet beets: a simple tip

Beets are one of the most unpretentious vegetables, but in order for them to be not only large but also sweet, certain conditions and care are required.

If you want to collect small but sweet fruits, and plant beets at a distance of 10-12 cm from each other, advise experts from the Dacha Telegram channel. Garden and garden UA.

Read also: How to plant and care for beets and carrots so that they bear sweet fruit

In addition, it is recommended to cover the ground with ash several times during the season. This is necessary to neutralize the acidity of the soil, which is not very favorable for the growth of beets.

Video of the day

In order for the beets to be sweet, the plants need to be watered with salt water. Add a tablespoon of salt to a bucket of water. Water the beets with salt water the first time when the roots begin to round, and the second time - 25-30 days before harvesting.

We will remind you that in the spring the sowing season begins, nature revives, and insects return with it. Some of them, such as ants, can harm your plants, so they must be dealt with. How to do it, read in our material.

If you want to receive the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!