How to cure flowers and make them even more beautiful: an unexpected life hack with beer

There are many interesting techniques for caring for indoor plants that help to eliminate their problems and make them even more attractive. One of the unexpected solutions may be the use of beer. This drink, as it turns out, can have a positive effect on plants.

Few people know that plants can be watered not only with water but also with beer. It turns out that beer contains bacteria that can be an excellent protector for indoor plants and strengthen their root system. In addition, beer can saturate the soil with important elements such as nitrogen, potassium, magnesium and manganese.

However, it is worth noting that not all plants are suitable for watering with beer, as in some cases it can have a negative impact and even lead to the death of the plant. Experts recommend using beer to water indoor roses, money trees, ficus, dracaena and zamioculcas.

Another useful way to use beer is to wipe the leaves of plants to prevent dust from accumulating in their pores. To do this, you can prepare a solution diluted with beer and water in equal proportions. It is important to keep in mind that before using the beer, it should be left for a while to allow the gases to escape.

