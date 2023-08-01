How to squeeze the sauce out of the sachet to the last drop: a handy and economical video life hack

Many people misuse foil sauce packets, but there's a simple life hack that allows you to easily get all the valuable sauce out without splashing or getting your fingers dirty.

Read also: How to quickly peel new potatoes without a knife: a simple life hack

Blogger Andre from TikTok shared a simple method that helps to completely remove the contents of a tomato paste sachet without much effort. To do this, you need to cut the top of the bag, put it on the edge of a pot or pan and cover it with a lid so that the bag stays inside.

Then, while holding the lid, slowly pull the bag out of the pan, applying pressure to help pull the entire contents of the bag directly into the pot or pan without getting your hands dirty.

Video of the day

The same method can be used if you want to release the contents of the sachet into a sauce pan. Just use a small lid or saucer to create pressure and squeeze the sauce into the container.

Earlier, we wrote about how Norwegian housewives clean herring in minutes.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!