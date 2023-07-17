How to choose a delicious melon: tricks you didn't know about

Juicy and flavorful melon is a wonderful summer dessert. However, sometimes, after buying this fruit, we are disappointed when, instead of sweet slices, we get an unpleasant taste of raw potatoes. UaPortal will tell you how to choose the right melon.

How to choose a melon

The most important criterion when choosing a melon is the flavor. If you smell green, it means that the fruit is not yet ripe. Such melons are often chosen by suppliers because they last longer during transportation. But for the buyer, such a melon is wasted money.

A ripe fruit should have a pronounced sweet flavor. You should smell the melon near the tail and from the side. If you feel the same pleasant smell, you can safely buy this fruit.

You can also try to choose a sweet melon "by touch". If you press your fingers lightly on the rind, the melon should spring a little. If it remains hard, it means that it is not yet ripe and will be tasteless. But if the fruit is too soft, it means that the melon is overripe and will quickly spoil. It may also have a bitter taste.

Sellers also recommend paying attention to the specific yellow stripes along the fruit. They indicate the presence of sugar and the sweetness of the melon.

How to properly store and consume melon

Cut melon should not be left at room temperature. If you do not eat the whole melon at once, you should store it in the refrigerator for no more than 3 days.

