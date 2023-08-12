How to choose a backpack for a student: useful tips

When preparing for the new school year, one of the key tasks for parents is to choose the right backpack for their young students. This task requires care and caution, as the wrong choice can negatively affect the child's health.

This was reported by RBC-Ukraine. It was noted that it is worth paying attention to the back of the backpack, which should maintain the correct posture of the child. During active learning and carrying loads, a child's back needs proper support. Therefore, backpacks with orthopaedic back that have soft cushions for comfort can be a great option.

You should also consider the type and size. There are different models, such as frame backpacks with orthopaedic backs, shoulder backpacks, sports backpacks and others. For younger students, it is important to choose backpacks of an adequate size that will not overload the child's back and provide enough space for the necessary school supplies.

The weight of the backpack also plays an important role. An empty backpack should not weigh more than a kilogram and a full one should weigh 2-3 kg. This will help avoid unnecessary stress on the child's back and shoulders.

In addition, it is important to pay attention to the material of the backpack. A high-quality backpack should be made of durable, waterproof fabric. Pay attention to the quality of the seams, as they should be strong and reliable.

For the child's safety on the road, the backpack should have reflective elements, especially at night. This will help make the child more visible to drivers and pedestrians.

