How to choose a good bouquet for your beloved: tips from florists

Flowers have always been a wonderful gift that can cheer up any gloomy day. Give your loved ones flowers because they deserve it Nowadays ordering flowers has become much easier, as just a few clicks are enough.

Read also: What to add to water to make flowers last longer after the holidays

Choosing the right flower arrangement can be a great gift or a pleasant addition to another present. Floral arrangements can be presented to relatives on the occasion of a holiday or as a pleasant surprise to the bride during the wedding. But a few flowers stand out in particular:

Roses are the queen of flowers, which are always a great option for holiday greetings, romantic meetings and anniversaries. Rose petals should be elastic and tightly fitting, the leaves should be bright green, and the aroma should be delicate. Also, the stems of the plant should be free of spots and scratches. It is better to choose a bouquet of 5 or 7 roses for a first date, and a more magnificent version for a wedding anniversary.

Video of the day

Lilies have always symbolized spring and innocence, and these delicate white flowers are perfect for various occasions. Fresh lilies have closed buds and a pleasant aroma. Make sure that the roots of the lilies are free of signs of rot, as these flowers are in the water. An open flower next to a closed one is a sign of the longevity of lilies.

Gerberas are perennial flowers that harmoniously combine tenderness and brightness. Before buying gerberas, you should check their freshness, as they do not tolerate temperature changes. It is better to choose medium-sized gerberas, as large specimens may look less decorative.

Alstroemeria are flowers that are considered more beautiful than peonies or roses. They have delicate petals and are often given to young girls or work colleagues. It is important to pay attention to the stamen of the flower, as it should be elastic and elongated. Alstroemeria petals also crack quickly if they are bent.

Recently, it has become increasingly popular to give flowers in a box. This presentation option was first suggested by the Irish playwright Bernard Shaw. Flowers are treated with a special floral solution that increases the duration of their storage in the cut. And after the flowers fade, the box can be used to store perfume or cosmetics.

As a reminder, gifts can bring not only joy but also negative energy. Some completely innocent items can take away a person's beauty, health and material wealth. UAportal has told you what 5 things are better to cross off the gift list.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!