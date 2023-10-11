How to boil water in a paper bag and in a balloon - incredible life hacks (video)

If you can't boil water in a kettle or pot but have a paper bag, you can make tea or coffee with a candle and a bag.

According to ScienceNotes, this life hack works like this: the water absorbed by the paper prevents it from burning, but the heat keeps the bag dry enough to prevent it from tearing.

Paper doesn't conduct heat well, so if you heat a bag of water over a flame, it won't burn, but the water will boil. A paper cup can also work.

How to boil water in a paper bag

Place the ring stand over a burner or candle. Place the water bag on the stand. This will help distribute the heat from the flame evenly. Wait for the water to boil.

It is noted that paper does not conduct heat well, so the water heats up slowly. In addition, the paper absorbs some water. Conducting heat through the paper eventually raises the water temperature to the boiling point. The heat prevents the water from seeping through the bag, and the high heat capacity of the water prevents the paper from catching fire.

You can boil water in other containers. For example, inside a latex balloon.

