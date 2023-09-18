How to visually expand the space of a small kitchen: designers' advice

Owners of small kitchens often face the problem of limited space for cooking. However, sometimes they make their lives more difficult by placing unnecessary items in the kitchen.

In a small kitchen, it is recommended to remove the table, because this object takes up the most space. This will make the space look bigger.

Perhaps you have a question: where to dine then? Experts believe that it is worth creating a small dining area in the living room. For cooking, a worktop will be enough.

If you still cannot do without a table, it is better to choose a compact table or a sliding version. You can also consider installing a wall-mounted folding table to save space.

