How to restore the original appearance of white sneakers: homemade paste

One of the main trends of spring is white sneakers. However, washing them can be a real nuisance, as white shoes can quickly get dirty and lose their color. However, there is a life hack that will help bring sneakers back to life with the help of tools that are almost always at hand at home. Express writes about it.

Read also: Reduces service life: where it is strictly forbidden to store shoes

Sue Caldwell, CEO of an eco-friendly cleaning brand, shares her secret to cleaning white sneakers. According to her, this does not require the use of chemicals or products that can be purchased in stores.

To restore the white color of sneakers, it is necessary to mix baking soda, vinegar, and hot water in a container in equal parts to form a paste. The mixture will begin to fizz - this is a normal reaction. Next, you need to apply the paste to the shoes and leave it for a few minutes. After that, it is necessary to rub the mixture into the material in a circular motion, using an old toothbrush or a brush with stiff bristles.

Video of the day

In the end, you need to clean the inside of the shoes to get rid of the unpleasant smell and wash off the remains of the paste with hot water. After these simple actions, white sneakers shine again with their whiteness and purity.

We remind you that the smell of worn shoes can be unpleasant and embarrassing. There are tried and tested methods that help reduce and eliminate unpleasant odors from shoes.

If you want to receive the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!