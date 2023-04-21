Like in a restaurant: the secrets of making a clear broth

The broth is the best dish for colds and more. It warms you perfectly and does not weigh down your stomach. The properly cooked broth should be transparent, but not everyone knows how to make it so. UaPortal has collected effective tips for making clear broth.

Cook the broth only from meat at room temperature: then there will be no scum that will make it cloudy; Before putting the meat into the water, rinse it thoroughly and put it in cold water, adding spices and vegetables (onions, carrots, and others to taste). Cook the broth for at least an hour over medium heat.

If you followed all the tips and the broth still turned out cloudy, the meat may have had too much protein or the broth may have boiled over.

Read also: How to keep bread fresh longer.

How to save cloudy broth:

Throw a few ice cubes into the broth; If the ice doesn't help, try another method: cool the broth to 60-70 °C, add the egg whites, bring to a boil, and strain through a loose cloth; A few slices of chopped tomato can also clear cloudy broth, and they will add a spicy flavor and original color.

We also recommend reading when to salt pasta.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!