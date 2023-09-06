Just like in a coffee shop: Barista reveals the secrets of how to make delicious coffee at home

It no longer makes sense to spend a large amount of money on a popular drink and finance coffee shops. Making delicious coffee at home does not require a university degree or magical knowledge.

Meta has collected useful tips to help you make the perfect coffee in the morning. It can taste even better than professional baristas can do in coffee shops.

Read also: Scientists explained whether it is safe to boil water several times

It's important to remember that only freshly ground coffee beans will provide a great taste and smell. The bottom line is that the ground product loses its aroma during the degassing process, so it is recommended to grind coffee immediately before brewing.

Video of the day

One of the key components of successful coffee brewing is the quality of the grinder. The size of the ground particles determines how quickly the flavours are released from the beans: smaller particles are extracted faster than larger ones.

To create an unrivalled taste, the ground particles should be approximately the same size so that they brew evenly and give the drink a rich taste and bright aroma.

Water quality is also important. If the water has an unpleasant taste or a strange smell, it will affect the taste of the coffee. Using purified water is the basic rule for making delicious coffee.

Water quality is also important. If the water has an unpleasant taste or a strange smell, it will affect the taste of the coffee. Using purified water is a basic rule for making delicious coffee.

To brew the perfect coffee at home, the water should be at the optimum temperature: 90 to 96 degrees Celsius. If you like your coffee sour, brew it with water heated to 90 degrees. If you prefer a more bitter taste, the water temperature should be higher than 96 degrees.

If you use a French press to make coffee, check out this simple tool. It consists of a vessel and a press that separates the water from the coffee beans to rid the drink of impurities. You can use this device not only to make coffee but also teas.

To make coffee in a French press, first boil water in a kettle. The freshly ground coffee beans should be approximately the same size and the amount of coffee used depends on your taste preferences. Add coffee ground to the French press, pour boiling water over it and let it brew for 3-4 minutes. Then slowly lower the press.

We would like to remind you that sleep experts say that the habit of drinking coffee immediately after waking up may be less beneficial than you think.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!