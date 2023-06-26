How to calm down quickly if you're having a panic attack: tips that will definitely help

Nowadays, stress has become an integral part of our lives. It has a very bad effect on health and psychological state, so it's worth knowing how to get rid of it.

Deep breathing

The deeper you breathe, the more you relax. Take a comfortable position, turn on some calm music and breathe, fully concentrating on the process.

Blue light

It helps you relax faster during stress. Scientists say that blue light makes people's brain and heart activity return to normal in an average of 1.1 minutes.

By the way, in addition to lamps, the screens of modern smartphones and laptops emit blue light. So watch something on your phone for a few minutes and it will relax you.

Listen to soothing music

Scientists from the British Academy have created the song Weightless, which can quickly calm you down and even put you to sleep.

It is more than 8 minutes long and full of various sound effects. The rhythm adjusts the heart rate and calms down.

Aromatherapy

The aromas of lavender, rosemary, and ylang-ylang lower blood pressure and heart rate, as well as reduce anxiety and agitation. Use aroma lamps or apply it to your wrists if you are not allergic and inhale.

Abstract from yourself

Imagine that the stressful situation is not happening to you, but to another person. This technique effectively reduces anxiety and stress.

