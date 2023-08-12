How to speed up the process of cooking potatoes: a useful life hack

When cooking potatoes in their skins, time is often of the essence. However, there is an interesting culinary trick that will help you save time during cooking.

In order to quickly boil potatoes in their skins while preserving their skin, a simple object is ideal - an ordinary toothpick, writes TSN.

Before putting the potatoes in boiling water, first of all, pierce them with a toothpick in several places. This method helps to create small holes that promote even heat penetration. This makes the potatoes cook much faster.

The result will be a noticeable reduction in the time required to cook the potatoes in their skins. A toothpick can reduce the cooking time by 10-15 minutes, which can be very useful.

The use of a toothpick is an important detail. It has the optimal size and structure for this task. A great alternative that could be mentioned is to use a fork or knife, but this can lead to creating too large holes in the skin, which in turn can cause liquid loss and make the potatoes unsuitable for salads or other dishes.

If a toothpick is not available, you can try another simple method that will also save time when cooking potatoes. Add a small amount of butter to the pan before cooking. The melted butter will form a film on the surface of the water, which will retain heat and reduce evaporation. This will speed up the cooking process due to more intense heating.

