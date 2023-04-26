How to speed up carrot germination before sowing: a tricky life hack for gardeners

For successful vegetable gardening, it is very important that the seeds you sow germinate. Carrot seeds usually take a week to a month to hatch from the ground after sowing. However, there is a trick that will help reduce the waiting time for sprouts of this vegetable.

Experienced gardeners advise carrying out a special procedure with carrot seeds 10 days before planting. To do this, put the seeds in a linen bag. If you don't have one, you can use a piece of cloth and tie it in a knot.

Choose a place in an area where no one walks. Dig a hole about 30 centimeters deep and place the seed bag in it. Fill the hole and cover it with plastic to protect the soil from drying out. If the weather is dry, sprinkle mulch on top.

After ten days, dig up the bag. During this time, the seeds will have time to hatch. Dig deep holes, pour water over them, and spread the seeds on them. Sprinkle the future carrots with soil.

After this procedure, the first sprouts of carrots will appear from the ground in 3-5 days. Now your carrots will grow faster and stronger!

