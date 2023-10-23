How to reduce hair loss and make your hair stronger with coffee and cinnamon

As the temperature drops during the cold season, the human body can begin to weaken, and this can affect the appearance and condition of the hair. There are traditional methods of treating hair loss that are no less effective than store-bought products.

How can you prevent hair loss and improve its condition?

Two components will help fight hair problems: cinnamon and coffee. This combination is effective.

Thanks to coffee, you can accelerate hair growth, while cinnamon will save you from hair loss.

To prepare the hair product you will need:

3 tbsp. spoons of ground coffee,

1 tbsp. spoon of ground cinnamon,

100 ml of water,

250 ml of baby shampoo.

Here's how to do it:

Dissolve the coffee, cinnamon and shampoo in hot water.

Leave this product to brew for 24 hours.

Wash your hair with the finished product, gently massaging the scalp.

Leave the product on your hair.

After a few minutes, rinse it off with clean water.

If you use this product several times a week, you will notice the first results in a month.

