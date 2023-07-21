How to improve your mental abilities: top 5 tips for brain training

To improve your mental abilities, you need regular training. We're going to show you some exercises that will help you keep your brain in good shape.

Literature: fiction and non-fiction, books and magazines not only train your brain but also make you more educated.

Play educational games

Crossword puzzles, checkers or chess develop memory and stimulate the brain. After a few months of regular practice, you will notice that your mental abilities have improved.

Write a lot

Make lists, write texts and keep a diary. Writing improves mental activity and develops the brain.

Eat a healthy diet

Eat foods that help with memory development: fruits, vegetables and grains. They contain antioxidants that help develop memory. Rosemary and sage are also useful, as they increase blood flow to the brain.

Do physical exercises

Exercise increases blood flow to the brain and keeps it in good shape.

