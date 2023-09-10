How to take care of your nails if you do a lot of housework: tips

In today's world, looking after your appearance is a priority. For a woman, it is important not only to take care of her face but also her hands.

Tips for nail care:

Nutrition and vitamins:

Healthy nails start with a healthy body. It is recommended to take vitamins and mineral complexes every six months. Pay attention to products that contain vitamins F, B, C, and E, as they help strengthen nails and improve their appearance.

Gentle care during housework:

Wear rubber gloves when doing household chores such as mopping the floor. Use lukewarm water for cleaning and rinse off any detergent residue from your hands thoroughly. This will help protect your nails from the negative effects of household chemicals and maintain their health and beauty.

In addition, pay attention to other important factors, such as quitting smoking and kicking the habit of nail biting. These tips will contribute not only to the beauty of your nails but also to your overall health.

