How to fertilise garlic to get a rich harvest: 7 tips for gardeners

Garlic is an essential ingredient in many dishes. It contains a large amount of vitamins and minerals, as well as antioxidants that help strengthen the immune system. If you love garlic and want to get a rich harvest, then proper fertilisation is key.

Here are some tips to help you fertilise your garlic to get a quality harvest:

Choose the right time to fertilise. Garlic needs a lot of nutrients, so it is important to fertilise it regularly. The best time to fertilise is in spring. This will allow the plant to retain enough nutrients for growth and development. You can also fertilise garlic in autumn, after harvesting; Use organic fertilisers. Organic fertilisers such as compost or humus are the best choice for fertilising garlic. They contain many nutrients and help improve soil structure; Fertilise regularly. Garlic needs regular fertilisation to ensure that it receives sufficient nutrients. It is recommended to fertilise garlic every two weeks during the growing season; Do not exaggerate with the amount of fertiliser. Excessive fertilisation can lead to a saturation of nutrients in the plants and a deterioration in the quality of the crop. Follow the recommendations for the amount of fertiliser to be applied; Fertilise under the root Fertilisation should be done under the root of the garlic so that nutrients can reach the roots of the plant faster and maintain its health; Use additional fertiliser If you notice that your garlic is not growing or growing slowly, you can add additional fertiliser to ensure that the plant has an adequate supply of nutrients. In this case, you can use mineral fertilisers such as ammonium nitrate or phosphate fertiliser; Maintain optimal moisture levels Garlic plants need enough moisture to grow and develop. If the soil is too dry, the plant may suffer and not receive enough nutrients. Remember to water the plants, especially during dry climates.

So, fertilising garlic is an important part of growing this crop successfully. Regular and proper fertilisation will help you get a high-quality crop with a rich flavour and aroma. Do not forget to use organic fertilisers, fertilise at the root and follow the recommendations on the amount of fertiliser.

Also, don't forget to keep the plants sufficiently moist and use additional fertilisers if necessary. Applying these tips will help you get a rich harvest of garlic that you and your family will enjoy.

