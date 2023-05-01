How to remove greasy stains from clothes with dry shampoo

Sometimes each of us has to face the problem of greasy stains on our clothes. This contamination seems unpleasant and dangerous for our clothes. However, there is a simple way to help you get rid of grease stains on your clothes easily and quickly without the need for washing.

TikTok user @imaanduh shared this knowledge with the online community, demonstrating how dry shampoo can help wash greasy stains off your clothes.

She applies a small amount of dry shampoo to the stain and leaves it on for an hour. After that, she simply wipes the remaining shampoo off the clothes with a napkin, and the stains disappear almost instantly.

This life hack works with both fresh and old stains. This means that you can use it not only for small stains but also for larger dirt. Thus, you can save time and save your clothes from unnecessary washing.

