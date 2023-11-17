Many housewives face the problem of grease and dirt residue in the oven, especially if they forget or do not have time to wash it in time after cooking. Attempts to use vinegar, baking soda, or citric acid can be futile as these products can damage the oven coating.

On the cxid.info portal, housewives share an effective life hack that requires a pharmacy product, namely petroleum jelly. The process is very simple: apply a small amount of petroleum jelly to the stained areas of the oven in a thin layer and leave it for five minutes. After that, all you have to do is wipe off the grease and the rest of the product with a dry cloth.

An important advantage of this method is its effectiveness and safety for special oven coatings, avoiding possible damage. This affordable and simple life hack allows you to keep your oven clean and looking perfect.

