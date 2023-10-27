How to remove scratches and stains from parquet with a secret recipe

Great grandma's life hacks will help you save time, energy, and money. This also applies to cleaning parquet, where dirt often accumulates.

Daily video

After cleaning, the parquet floor may look dull or streaked, and scratches may appear. To prevent this, clean this coating properly, writes Sante Plus.

Read also: Two ways to clean curtains without removing them from the window

How to clean parquet and remove scratches?

This type of coating is particularly vulnerable. Therefore, you have to be careful when choosing products. In addition to specialty cleaners, you can use natural ingredients. In particular, try to prepare your own product, which should be applied evenly to the surface with a cloth.

It's easy to remove scratches and stains from your parquet floor with this natural cleaner that can be prepared in record time.

How to make a cleaner to remove scratches from parquet?

To make it, you will need:

Essential oils (your choice of a few drops of lavender, lemon or eucalyptus),

50 ml of alcohol,

200 grams of linseed oil,

40 grams of beeswax,

60 grams of carnauba wax.

Grate the two types of wax, mix them with linseed oil, and melt in a water bath. Remove the container from the heat, add alcohol and a few drops of lavender or lemon essential oil before applying it to the surface to be cleaned.

Earlier, UAportal gave four tips on how to quickly and effectively remove pet hair from a washing machine.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!