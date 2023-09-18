How to remove rust from plumbing and household items: a simple and effective life hack

If unattractive rust spots have appeared on your sanitary ware in the house, do not panic. There are effective and affordable remedies that will help you get rid of these stains quickly and effortlessly.

"Apostrophe" describes a simple method that uses a lemon, a dish sponge and toothpaste. After completing these steps, wash off the remaining rust mixture with water and you will be pleasantly surprised by the result. This method is an effective and reliable way to get rid of rust without excessive effort and resources.

So, here's how to prepare a solution to combat rust:

Lemon: Take a medium-sized lemon and run it through a blender along with the peel until smooth. Divide the resulting mixture into two parts. Dish sponge: Pour the first part of the lemon mass into any container and place a dish sponge there. The sponge should absorb this citrus fresh. Toothpaste: Add two tablespoons of toothpaste to the second part of the lemon mass and mix thoroughly. First, use this mixture to wipe off the red rust spots. After that, leave the mixture for half an hour or an hour. Treatment with a sponge: The final stage is the treatment of rusty areas with a sponge dipped in a lemon mixture. Try to thoroughly rub the product into the rust spots.

