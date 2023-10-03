How to remove rust from metal with ketchup and foil: an unexpected life hack

Don't rush to spend money on rust remover on metal objects, as there is an unexpected but effective life hack for removing it.

Rust on metal objects, including gardening tools, may seem like a daunting task, but this problem can be easily solved with a familiar product - ketchup. This method, which has gained popularity online, has proven to be very effective and has received many positive reviews, writes Express.

How to remove rust from metal objects with ketchup and foil? Here are the steps you'll need to take for effective cleaning:

Apply a layer of ketchup to the rusty surface of the metal object. Take a piece of foil and use it to rub the surface with the ketchup. Move the foil along the rusty areas. After treatment, all rust marks should disappear and the metal object should be clean and shiny.

This unexpected method may sound strange, but it really works, allowing you to get rid of rust on metal easily and quickly. This way, you don't need to spend money on special products and you can enjoy clean and shiny metal objects in your household.

