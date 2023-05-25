A little careless movement and a drop of bleach can leave an unpleasant stain on your favorite clothes. Many of us believe that this process is irreversible, and we have to say goodbye to our favorite thing. However, there are several methods available to help remove bleach stains from clothes.

Read also: Vodka, milk and glycerin: strange but effective ways to remove stains from clothes

Bleach is used to disinfect, whiten, and remove stains from clothing and surfaces. But it can also leave a stain on the fabric. If you encounter this situation, you need to act quickly and try one of the following three methods:

Mix half a glass of 70-degree alcohol with white vinegar. Pour the resulting solution onto the stain and wipe with a soft cloth, avoiding rubbing. Then wash the item in a washing machine at a temperature of 30 degrees. You may need to repeat this process several times to achieve the desired result; If you have vodka or gin in the house, use it to remove the stain. To do this, the substance must be moist and the stain must not be completely dry. Just pour a significant amount of alcohol directly onto the stain. Again, do not try to rub it, as this can cause the stain to get bigger; Use sodium percarbonate (oxygen powder), which is available at specialized home care stores. First, treat the bleach stain with lemon juice and then wipe it with a cotton cloth. After that, add two tablespoons of sodium percarbonate to the washing machine basket. If the fabric allows, run the wash cycle at 40 degrees. In the case of delicate fabrics, it is recommended to wash at 30 degrees and the stain will easily disappear.

Earlier we wrote about how to get rid of the musty smell from old furniture.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!