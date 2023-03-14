How to clean yellow deodorant stains on clothes: a simple tip

Everyone uses deodorant to avoid the unpleasant smell of sweat. But often this useful tool can ruin your favorite clothes, because after wearing it, white or yellow spots remain on them, which are not so easy to remove, especially from white clothes.

Read also: When a pen leaks: How to get rid of ink stains even on white clothes

Yellow stains on fabric are a common problem that can be difficult to deal with, even using a washing machine. However, there is a simple tip that will help remove deodorant stains from any garment.

It is necessary to soak the yellow area on the clothes, usually under the arms, with water and wipe them with wet salt for a few hours before washing. This cheap and simple tool is a real lifesaver for removing deodorant stains from any material.

Video of the day

Next, leave the salt-treated area for 6-8 hours, after which you can send the garment to the washing machine drum. After that, you can forget about stains and enjoy your clean and fresh clothes.

Earlier, we told about how to remove oil stains from jeans with the help of two cheap means. Previously, we also wrote about the mode of the washing machine that is better not to use so that things do not remain dirty after washing, as well as what to do after washing to prevent mold and bad odors from appearing in the washing machine.

If you want to receive the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!